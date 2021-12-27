K-beauty: Slugging skincare trend
BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 27, 2021
What’s slugging?
Slugging is all about applying a small amount of petroleum jelly on the face, so as you wake up with moist flawless skin
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Pre-bed routine
Ideally, this routine has to be followed just before you hit the sack so that petroleum jelly repairs your skin overnight and makes it look plumpy and fresh
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Double-cleanse
Wash your face with an oil-based cleanser and then follow it up with a water-based cleanser
Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram
Tone your skin
K-beauty puts a lot of emphasis on layering the products right, toning your skin with rose water or moisturizing serum
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Layer on petroleum jelly
Ditch your usual moisturizer and slather your skin with petroleum jelly
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For the slimy vaseline to work its magic, let it stay on for an entire night on your face
Leave it overnight
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Wash your face with a mild cleanser to lift off the layer of petroleum jelly from your face and reveal shiny-smooth skin
Wake up and rinse
Image: Radhika Madan Instagram
This is especially great for people who have dry skin as it helps to seal in the moisture and leave you with softer skin
How does it help?
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For the ones who want a hydrated, glow on their face, the slugging beauty trend is your answer to that
For radiant skin
Image: Tridha Choudhury Instagram
The ones with acne-prone skin should avoid this trend. Try using triple-purified petroleum jelly for added precaution
Things to keep in mind
Image:Barkha Singh Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Female-oriented films of 2021