K-beauty: Slugging skincare trend

DEC 27, 2021

What’s slugging?

Slugging is all about applying a small amount of petroleum jelly on the face, so as you wake up with moist flawless skin

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Pre-bed routine

Ideally, this routine has to be followed just before you hit the sack so that petroleum jelly repairs your skin overnight and makes it look plumpy and fresh

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Double-cleanse

Wash your face with an oil-based cleanser and then follow it up with a water-based cleanser

Image: Sharvari Wagh Instagram

Tone your skin

K-beauty puts a lot of emphasis on layering the products right, toning your skin with rose water or moisturizing serum

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Layer on petroleum jelly

Ditch your usual moisturizer and slather your skin with petroleum jelly

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For the slimy vaseline to work its magic, let it stay on for an entire night on your face

Leave it overnight

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Wash your face with a mild cleanser to lift off the layer of petroleum jelly from your face and reveal shiny-smooth skin

Wake up and rinse

Image: Radhika Madan Instagram

This is especially great for people who have dry skin as it helps to seal in the moisture and leave you with softer skin

How does it help?

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For the ones who want a hydrated, glow on their face, the slugging beauty trend is your answer to that

For radiant skin

Image: Tridha Choudhury Instagram

The ones with acne-prone skin should avoid this trend. Try using triple-purified petroleum jelly for added precaution

Things to keep in mind

Image:Barkha Singh Instagram

