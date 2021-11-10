Nov 10, 2021

Fashion

K-beauty tips to get glass hair

Author: Joyce 

Glass hair is all about getting high shine glossy tresses like glass, which is only achievable if you have healthy hair

Credits: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

 Healthy hair

Start by washing your hair with a shampoo and follow it up by using a conditioner

Clean your hair

Credits: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram 

Conditioner helps to repair hair damage and improves the texture of the mane by making it silky smooth

Condition

Credits: Kiara Advani Instagram

Use a microfiber towel and squeeze out the excess moisture by wrapping it around your wet hair

Towel-dry hair

Credits: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Next, apply a heat protectant spray or cream. It acts as a protective layer that prevents heat-induced damage and helps to style hair better

Heat protective leave-in product

Credits: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Here, a quick and the most effective way to do it. Section your hair with a tail comb

 Blow dry hair

Credits: Kriti Sanon stylebyami 

Next, take each section, one by one, to blow dry your hair along with using a wooden brush

Section hair

Credits: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Likewise, straighten your hair section by section while slowly using a brush along

Straighten your hair

Credits: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

To get those silky tresses that reflect light, finish it off by using a shine spray on your strands

Glass-like finish

Credits: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Boost your hair shine by applying a generous amount of shine serum over it and see the magic!

 Shine serum

Credits: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

Humidity can play a spoilsport, so avoid trying this look on a rainy day or a hot summer day

 Thing to keep in mind

Credits: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

