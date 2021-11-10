Nov 10, 2021
K-beauty tips to get glass hair
Author: Joyce
Glass hair is all about getting high shine glossy tresses like glass, which is only achievable if you have healthy hairCredits: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Healthy hair
Start by washing your hair with a shampoo and follow it up by using a conditioner
Clean your hairCredits: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
Conditioner helps to repair hair damage and improves the texture of the mane by making it silky smooth
ConditionCredits: Kiara Advani Instagram
Use a microfiber towel and squeeze out the excess moisture by wrapping it around your wet hair
Towel-dry hairCredits: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Next, apply a heat protectant spray or cream. It acts as a protective layer that prevents heat-induced damage and helps to style hair better
Heat protective leave-in productCredits: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Here, a quick and the most effective way to do it. Section your hair with a tail comb
Blow dry hairCredits: Kriti Sanon stylebyami
Next, take each section, one by one, to blow dry your hair along with using a wooden brush
Section hairCredits: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Likewise, straighten your hair section by section while slowly using a brush along
Straighten your hairCredits: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
To get those silky tresses that reflect light, finish it off by using a shine spray on your strands
Glass-like finishCredits: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Boost your hair shine by applying a generous amount of shine serum over it and see the magic!
Shine serumCredits: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Humidity can play a spoilsport, so avoid trying this look on a rainy day or a hot summer day
Thing to keep in mindCredits: Tara Sutaria Instagram
