K-dramas to watch on Chuseok
Chuseok, or Hangawi, stands as a significant mid-autumn harvest festival and a three-day holiday in South Korea
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
What is Chuseok
Marked on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month, coinciding with the full moon, Chuseok this year will span from September 28th to September 30th
Image credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
When is it celebrated?
To round off the festivities, what could be better than gathering around with your loved ones and enjoying some cozy K-dramas?
Image credits- tvN
K-dramas to watch on Chuseok
In this fast-paced K-drama, Seo Dal Mi and her grandmother's family bond takes center stage. Han Ji Pyeong, longing for family, finds warmth in a Chuseok celebration with Seo Dal Mi, and her grandmother
Image credits- tvN
Start Up
As Koreans gather with friends and family, visiting ancestral hometowns during Chuseok, consider adding this heartwarming K-drama to your holiday watchlist. Get ready for an emotional journey as you feel all sorts of cozy emotions watching the series
Image credits- tvN
Reply 1988
A determined queen endeavors to tame her unruly sons, all vying for the throne of Joseon, amidst fierce competition. The show beautifully captures intricate family dynamics, and Kim Hye Soo's portrayal as a mother is sure to tug at your heartstrings
Image credits- tvN
Under The Queen’s Umbrella
A heartwarming K-drama with a marriage of convenience is at the center. What sets it apart is the touching relationships between the main characters and their families, as well as the heartwarming friendships depicted in the series
Image credits- tvN
Because This Is My First Life
In this time-slip K-drama, expect a delightful blend of comedy and poignant moments that will lift your spirits during the holidays. The on-screen chemistry between Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jong Hyun is truly top-tier, adding an extra layer of enjoyment to the show
Image credits- tvN
Mr. Queen
Ha Jin time-travels to the Goryeo Dynasty as Hae Soo, trapped in her body, embroiled in a power struggle. The found family dynamic is heartwarming, but be prepared for emotional moments—keep those tissues handy
Image credits- SBS TV
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Click Here
Image credits- KBS2
This emotionally charged drama highlights the pivotal role of family as an individual's greatest strength in times of distress, making it a good pick for this year's Chuseok celebrations
Once Again