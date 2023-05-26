Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 26, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal's beauty tips

The renowned actress who has worked in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films has done more than 50 films and won several accolades

Kajal Aggarwal

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Kajal has flawless skin and luscious hair. Let's take a look through her beauty regime

Beauty routine

According to Kajal, it is very important to cleanse, tone and moisturize skin everyday

CTM routine

Kajal believes in using organic products. She prefers using fruit based moisturizer for her face

All natural

Kajal revealed in one of her interviews that coconut products are fantastic for her skin and keeps her skin moisturized. She also prefers coconut oil for hair oiling followed by massage

Swears by Coconut

Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Kajal. She makes sure to apply it 15 mins before leaving the house

Sunscreen

Kajal drinks water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated. She also consumes fruit juices to get rid of toxins

Water and Juices

Kajal makes sure to exercise at least half an hour which helps in keeping Your mind and skin fresh

Exercise is must

Kajal often uses a face mask made of yogurt, lime juice and honey for cleansing

DIY face mask

Kajal was last seen in Tamil film ‘Ghosty’ which was a comedy horror thriller along with K. S. Ravikumar and Yogi Babu

Workfront

