mAY 26, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal's beauty tips
The renowned actress who has worked in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films has done more than 50 films and won several accolades
Kajal Aggarwal
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal has flawless skin and luscious hair. Let's take a look through her beauty regime
Beauty routine
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
According to Kajal, it is very important to cleanse, tone and moisturize skin everyday
CTM routine
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal believes in using organic products. She prefers using fruit based moisturizer for her face
All natural
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal revealed in one of her interviews that coconut products are fantastic for her skin and keeps her skin moisturized. She also prefers coconut oil for hair oiling followed by massage
Swears by Coconut
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF is preferred by Kajal. She makes sure to apply it 15 mins before leaving the house
Sunscreen
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal drinks water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated. She also consumes fruit juices to get rid of toxins
Water and Juices
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal makes sure to exercise at least half an hour which helps in keeping Your mind and skin fresh
Exercise is must
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal often uses a face mask made of yogurt, lime juice and honey for cleansing
DIY face mask
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal was last seen in Tamil film ‘Ghosty’ which was a comedy horror thriller along with K. S. Ravikumar and Yogi Babu
Workfront
