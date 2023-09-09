Heading 3
Kajal Aggarwal’s skincare secrets
Kajal Aggarwal believes that sticking to basics like the CTM ritual can make a big difference, and she never skips that
Never skip the basics
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
She prefers using natural ingredients, the ones which are easily found in kitchen cabinets, to get healthy skin and hair
Kitchen Ingredients
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Whatever goes on the plate can well qualify as a good face mask! Kajal resorts to fruits such as papaya and even tomatoes to get glowing skin
Feed your skin
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal uses coconut oil for her skin, hair, and body to keep it hydrated and get those lustrous locks
Coconut-based products
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Onion juice
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The actress applies onion juice on the scalp to boost microcirculation, it also helps to nourish the follicles and promote hair growth
To get rid of the dead cells, she uses crushed almonds as a facial scrub once a week
DIY exfoliating mask
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal makes it a point to use a mask made of honey, lemon, and yogurt, as suggested by her mom, to get clean, bright, and glowing skin
Mother’s secret recipe
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Sunscreen not only protects the skin from harmful rays of the sun but also helps to fight ageing
Sunscreen
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
She often uses a fuller's earth face mask, which helps to tighten the pores, exfoliates the skin gently, and leaves a natural glow
Fuller earth mask
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal firmly believes that working out for at least an hour is essential to keep the mind fresh and skin healthy
Workout
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
