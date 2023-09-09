Heading 3

Kajal Aggarwal’s skincare secrets

Kajal Aggarwal believes that sticking to basics like the CTM ritual can make a big difference, and she never skips that

Never skip the basics

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

She prefers using natural ingredients, the ones which are easily found in kitchen cabinets, to get healthy skin and hair

Kitchen Ingredients

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Whatever goes on the plate can well qualify as a good face mask! Kajal resorts to fruits such as papaya and even tomatoes to get glowing skin

Feed your skin

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal uses coconut oil for her skin, hair, and body to keep it hydrated and get those lustrous locks

Coconut-based products

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Onion juice

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The actress applies onion juice on the scalp to boost microcirculation, it also helps to nourish the follicles and promote hair growth

To get rid of the dead cells, she uses crushed almonds as a facial scrub once a week

DIY exfoliating mask

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal makes it a point to use a mask made of honey, lemon, and yogurt, as suggested by her mom, to get clean, bright, and glowing skin

Mother’s secret recipe

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Sunscreen not only protects the skin from harmful rays of the sun but also helps to fight ageing

Sunscreen 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

She often uses a fuller's earth face mask, which helps to tighten the pores, exfoliates the skin gently, and leaves a natural glow

Fuller earth mask

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal firmly believes that working out for at least an hour is essential to keep the mind fresh and skin healthy

Workout

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram 

information source

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

