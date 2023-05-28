mAY 28, 2023
Kajol's beauty tips
Kajol is a well known Indian actress. She made her acting debut in 1992 with the film ‘Bekhudi’
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Kajol
Kajol avoids extensive skincare routine but makes sure to follow the CTM routine. She cleanses her skin at least 2-3 times a day followed by toner and moisturizer
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
CTM routine
Her face looks very natural even with makeup. She swears by blending the makeup. Kajol blends the makeup till it looks lighter and better
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Natural Makeup
The eyes are the most eye-catching thing. Along with kajal and mascara, the actress accentuates her look by curling her lashes
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Lash Curler
Kajol makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh for the skin and can make it dull
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
No makeup
Along with food intake, working out is also necessary. Kajol keeps switching her workout regime but does pilates, western dance and goes for a walk
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Workout
Kajol emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Hydration
Kajol consumes protein rich food. She loves non-veg food, dairy products and fish
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Food intake
A good quality sleep is essential. Kajol manages to have a 10 hour sound sleep
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Proper sleep
Kajol is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Adipurush’ which will hit the theaters in June 2023
Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Workfront
