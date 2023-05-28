Heading 3

mAY 28, 2023

Kajol's beauty tips

Kajol is a well known Indian actress. She made her acting debut in 1992 with the film ‘Bekhudi’

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

Kajol

Kajol avoids extensive skincare routine but makes sure to follow the CTM routine. She cleanses her skin at least 2-3 times a day followed by toner and moisturizer

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

CTM routine

Her face looks very natural even with makeup. She swears by blending the makeup. Kajol blends the makeup till it looks lighter and better

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

Natural Makeup

The eyes are the most eye-catching thing. Along with kajal and mascara, the actress accentuates her look by curling her lashes

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

Lash Curler

Kajol makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh for the skin and can make it dull

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

No makeup 

Along with food intake, working out is also necessary. Kajol keeps switching her workout regime but does pilates, western dance and goes for a walk

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

Workout

Kajol emphasizes that water intake is necessary. Drinking water regulates body temperature and is essential for glowing skin

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

Hydration

Kajol consumes protein rich food. She loves non-veg food, dairy products and fish

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

Food intake

A good quality sleep is essential. Kajol manages to have a 10 hour sound sleep

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

Proper sleep

Kajol is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Adipurush’ which will hit the theaters in June 2023

Image : Kajol Devgan’s Instagram

Workfront 

