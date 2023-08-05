Heading 3

Kajol’s Fitness secret 

The actress made her acting debut with the movie Bekudi in 1992 at the age of seventeen 

The Beginning 

Kajol rose to fame with her role in movies like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, DDLJ, and many more

 Appreciation 

Kajol is a household name for her amazing performance! Her fitness at the age of 49 has stunned her fans 

Looks 

Recently, Kajol is seen in The Trial, and her weight loss has stunned the fans

Work 

Consistency 

The Tanhaji diva believes in consistency. She likes to take time out of her busy schedule to hit the gym 

Weight Lifting 

Weight lifting, is her preferred exercise. This high-intensity workout is challenging and facilitates effective results 

The Helicopter Eela protagonist works out for 2 hours every day. She does not like to skip her workout session 

Time 

For high-intensity training, energy is required. Kajol does not like to cut calories or starve herself 

 Diet 

Protein 

The Dilwale heroine eats a high protein diet. Chicken, nuts, paneer, etc are a part of her regular diet 

High sugar and junk foods are an absolute 'no' for the We Are Family star. She does not drink or smoke which is an added benefit

Junk Food 

