Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 05, 2023
Kajol’s Fitness secret
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
The actress made her acting debut with the movie Bekudi in 1992 at the age of seventeen
The Beginning
Kajol rose to fame with her role in movies like Baazigar, Karan Arjun, DDLJ, and many more
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Appreciation
Kajol is a household name for her amazing performance! Her fitness at the age of 49 has stunned her fans
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Looks
Recently, Kajol is seen in The Trial, and her weight loss has stunned the fans
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Work
Consistency
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
The Tanhaji diva believes in consistency. She likes to take time out of her busy schedule to hit the gym
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Weight Lifting
Weight lifting, is her preferred exercise. This high-intensity workout is challenging and facilitates effective results
The Helicopter Eela protagonist works out for 2 hours every day. She does not like to skip her workout session
Time
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
For high-intensity training, energy is required. Kajol does not like to cut calories or starve herself
Diet
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
Protein
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
The Dilwale heroine eats a high protein diet. Chicken, nuts, paneer, etc are a part of her regular diet
Image: Kajol Devgan’s Instagram
High sugar and junk foods are an absolute 'no' for the We Are Family star. She does not drink or smoke which is an added benefit
Junk Food
