Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 06, 2023
Kalyani Priyadarshan's fitness and diet regime
Kalyani Priyadarshan is an Indian actress who works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films
Kalyani Priyadarshan
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The actress has an impeccable fitness quotient and went under major transformation before entering the industry. Take a look at her fitness and diet routine
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Fitness
The Putham Pudhu Kaalai actor makes sure to visit the gym regularly to burn the calories
Gym
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
The actress highlights that breakfast is an essential meal and should not be skipped
Breakfast
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Dance
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Kalyani is a trained dancer and also it is a great form of workout to prefer if you wish to ditch the gym
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Eat Healthy
Kalyani is diet conscious and follows a healthy routine. She avoids unnecessary cravings
The actor loves to play Golf and is a great exercise for burning calories
Golf
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Kalyani makes sure to consume 2-3 liters of water every day and avoid getting dehydrated
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Hydration
Strength Training
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Kalyani indulges in some exercises like squats, lunges, and plunges
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram
Kalyani was last seen in Malayalam film Thallumaala with Tovino Thomas
Workfront
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.