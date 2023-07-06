Heading 3

JUly 06, 2023

Kalyani Priyadarshan's fitness and diet regime

Kalyani Priyadarshan is an Indian actress who works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

The actress has an impeccable fitness quotient and went under major transformation before entering the industry. Take a look at her fitness and diet routine

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Fitness

The Putham Pudhu Kaalai actor makes sure to visit the gym regularly to burn the calories

Gym

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

The actress highlights that  breakfast is an essential meal and should not be skipped

Breakfast

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Dance

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Kalyani is a trained dancer and also it is a great form of workout to prefer if you wish to ditch the gym

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Eat Healthy

Kalyani is diet conscious and follows a healthy routine. She avoids unnecessary cravings

The actor loves to play Golf and is a great exercise for burning calories

Golf

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Kalyani makes sure to consume 2-3 liters of water every day and avoid getting dehydrated

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Hydration

Strength Training

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Kalyani indulges in some exercises like squats, lunges, and plunges

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Instagram

Kalyani was last seen in Malayalam film Thallumaala with Tovino Thomas

Workfront

