Rishika Shah
Jan 13, 2022
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a BIG foodie
Croissant Fever
Bebo started the first day of the year just the way she wanted- by taking a huge bite of a croissant
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram
Pizza > Everything
She relished a yummy pizza as she ate two slices together at once
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram
Binge Partner
Kareena binged on all her favourite food with her sister, Lolo and gave us a glimpse of their productive weekend
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram
Dessert Lovers
We also got a glimpse of a table filled with desserts on one of Bebo’s girls night
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram
Sunday Binge
The star showed us what a perfect Sunday looks like as she watched Friends and enjoyed a hamburger
Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram
Childhood Memories
Looks like Kareena was born a foodie! Even as a child she prioritised her food over everything else
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram
Chocolate Cake
While in quarantine, the Begum devoured the best chocolate cake made by her sister, Lolo
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram
Sister Goals
Bebo and Lolo relished a big bowl of strawberries with cream, making our mouths water
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Girl Gang
Her girl gang that includes Malaika & Amrita Arora is all about Gossip & lots of food!
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Birthday Cake
Kareena got herself the biggest birthday cake when she turned 40 and we are sure she could not wait to get her hands on it!
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
