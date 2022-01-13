 Lifestyle 

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 13, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a BIG foodie

Croissant Fever

Bebo started the first day of the year just the way she wanted- by taking a huge bite of a croissant

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram

Pizza > Everything 

She relished a yummy pizza as she ate two slices together at once

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram

Binge Partner

Kareena binged on all her favourite food with her sister, Lolo and gave us a glimpse of their productive weekend

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram 

Dessert Lovers

We also got a glimpse of a table filled with desserts on one of Bebo’s girls night

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram

Sunday Binge

The star showed us what a perfect Sunday looks like as she watched Friends and enjoyed a hamburger

Video: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram 

Childhood Memories

Looks like Kareena was born a foodie! Even as a child she prioritised her food over everything else

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram

Chocolate Cake

While in quarantine, the Begum devoured the best chocolate cake made by her sister, Lolo

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan instagram

Sister Goals

Bebo and Lolo relished a big bowl of strawberries with cream, making our mouths water

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Girl Gang

Her girl gang that includes Malaika & Amrita Arora is all about Gossip & lots of food!

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Birthday Cake

Kareena got herself the biggest birthday cake when she turned 40 and we are sure she could not wait to get her hands on it!

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi’s best looks in mini dresses

Click Here