Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Beauty Secrets May 08, 2021
Like most of the actresses, Kareena has also been inspired by her mother’s secret beauty hack that has been passed down to her. She regularly applies almond oil on the face
Kareena Kapoor also believes that honey is one of the best home remedies for her skin care
To achieve bright and naturally glowing skin, she applies raw honey on her face everyday
Moisturisation is surely an integral part of Bebo’s skin care routine. And she moisturises her face twice a day, especially to keep wrinkles at bay
When it comes to other organic ingredients, she uses a mix of honey and curd to use it as a natural facemask
As generic as it may sound, Kareena drinks plenty of water throughout the day to keep her skin healthy. And she also relies on coconut water to get her vitamins and minerals naturally
The ‘Good Newwz’ actress ensures to release toxins by working out. Physical activities also help her stay positive
When it comes to hair care, Bebo believes in oiling her hair regularly with a special mixture of olive oil, castor oil and almond oil
She nourishes her hair and scalp with the oil mixture and then when she washes her hair, she prefers air dry instead of blow dry
The Begum of Bollywood keeps her diet clean and healthy. And she has also emphasised on the impacts of a balanced diet on her skin and hair
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla