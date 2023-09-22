Kareena Kapoor considers her hair to be her “best friend” and that’s why she never skimps on haircare
She is known to have naturally lustrous locks and it’s all thanks to her simple yet effective routine paired with a few nifty hacks
Read on to find out how Bebo takes care of her hair
Oils Her Hair
Kareena Kapoor loves overnight hair oiling with argan oil. It helps overcome hair problems and nourishes the scalp. Hot oil massages are a must for her
Kareena shared that deep conditioning with a hair mask has helped in restoring her hair's health. She also revealed that she incorporates the hair mask into her routine regularly, shampooing and conditioning her hair every 2-3 days
Finishes Off With A Mask
Kareena Kapoor knows from personal experience that it's crucial to nourish your hair before and after styling. She always applies heat protection to keep her hair healthy
Keeps Her Hair Protected
Shooting days are quite time-consuming, especially on outdoor days. Kareena knows that her hair health can suffer. That's why she always carries a serum to add quick shine to her hair
Tames Her Frizzy Hair
The actress prefers to stay away from DIY recipes but oils her hair every week, and sometimes applies egg on it
Sticks To The Basics
Applying eggs to the hair helps deliver a protein that improves hair health and adds shine. Eggs strengthen the hair and also make the strands smooth and soft
Achieving lustrous locks is now within reach. Keep shining!