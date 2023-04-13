APRIL 13, 2023

Kareena thinks that it is crucial to apply sunscreen whenever someone goes outside to safeguard their skin from harmful sun exposure
Sunscreen
According to Kareena, consuming a diet that is rich in vitamins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats such as Ghee is vital for maintaining the health of our hair and skin
Nutrient-rich diet
Kareena admitted that her family is obsessed with almond oil and shared that combining yoghurt with almond oil can help in achieving radiant skin
Beauty ritual
As part of her beauty routine, Kareena incorporates coconut water into her diet as she believes that drinking coconut water is beneficial for maintaining healthy skin
Coconut water
Healthy snacking
After giving birth, Kareena shared that she consumed a significant amount of makhanas, also known as fox nuts, as they are rich in antioxidants and protein
Kareena disclosed the recipe for her most preferred face mask, which consists of turmeric, sandalwood powder, vitamin E, and milk. She likes to use this face mask as it includes natural ingredients that she believes provide beneficial nutrients to her skin
DIY mask
Kareena stated that she drinks approximately 3-4 litres of water every day. She believes that staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining good health and promoting healthy skin
Stay hydrated
Her detox diet includes cabbage, beetroot and carrots
Detox diet
She starts her day with overnight cardamom-soaked water for healthy skin
Cardamom water
She makes sure that she gets proper sleep after a busy day of shooting