Karisma Kapoor's DIY Face Mask

Karisma Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and has given many notable performances

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

The stunning diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her face pack

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram


Beauty

The Judwaa star is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with fans

Social Media

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress has revealed her secret DIY face pack

Face Pack

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Ingredients

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

The easy DIY face pack has yogurt and almond oil

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Process

Take the ingredients and mix them thoroughly

You can apply the mask using a brush or your gentle fingers

Application

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Keep the mask on for 20 mins and rinse it off with lukewarm water

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Removal

Benefits

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Almond oil protects the skin from UV rays while yogurt keeps it nourished and gives glowing skin

Image: Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Karisma was last seen in Dangerous Ishhq which was released back in 2012

Work-front

