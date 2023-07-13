Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 13, 2023
Karisma Kapoor's DIY Face Mask
Karisma Kapoor is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi Films and has given many notable performances
Karisma Kapoor
The stunning diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her face pack
Beauty
The Judwaa star is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with fans
Social Media
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress has revealed her secret DIY face pack
Face Pack
Ingredients
The easy DIY face pack has yogurt and almond oil
Process
Take the ingredients and mix them thoroughly
You can apply the mask using a brush or your gentle fingers
Application
Keep the mask on for 20 mins and rinse it off with lukewarm water
Removal
Benefits
Almond oil protects the skin from UV rays while yogurt keeps it nourished and gives glowing skin
Karisma was last seen in Dangerous Ishhq which was released back in 2012
Work-front
