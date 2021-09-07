september 07, 2021

 Katrina Kaif giving workout motivation

Katrina says the reason why she gets away with everything is because she works out and learns something new everyday

Katrina says that she usually prefers the gym but she has realised that you can get a lot of muscle work done through pilates as well

During the lockdown, she got together with her trainer and best friend, Yasmin Karachiwala, to show us some basic exercises to do at home

She encouraged her fans to work out even when they are stuck at home by showing some super easy yet effective exercises

Katrina states that she is learning new things, finding her flow, forcing nothing and letting it all happen

Katrina is giving us some major weekend motivation as she is seen nailing her leg day with utmost ease

She teamed up with her workout partners to show her fans some of her intense workout moves

Katrina does every workout with ease and it makes us want to get into our workout mode

Apart from her pilates and gym, Katrina also sweats it out and gives her best during her dance rehearsals

The super fit Katrina Kaif is seen giving it her all as she rehearses for her action sequence for the movie, Tiger Zinda Hai

