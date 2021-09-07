september 07, 2021
Katrina Kaif giving workout motivation
Katrina says the reason why she gets away with everything is because she works out and learns something new everyday
Katrina says that she usually prefers the gym but she has realised that you can get a lot of muscle work done through pilates as well
During the lockdown, she got together with her trainer and best friend, Yasmin Karachiwala, to show us some basic exercises to do at home
She encouraged her fans to work out even when they are stuck at home by showing some super easy yet effective exercises
Katrina states that she is learning new things, finding her flow, forcing nothing and letting it all happen
Katrina is giving us some major weekend motivation as she is seen nailing her leg day with utmost ease
She teamed up with her workout partners to show her fans some of her intense workout moves
Katrina does every workout with ease and it makes us want to get into our workout mode
Apart from her pilates and gym, Katrina also sweats it out and gives her best during her dance rehearsals
The super fit Katrina Kaif is seen giving it her all as she rehearses for her action sequence for the movie, Tiger Zinda Hai
For more updates on Katrina Kaif, follow Pinkvilla