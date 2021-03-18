Katrina Kaif’s March 18, 2021
Fitness Routine
Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala had once spilled the beans on Katrina Kaif’s rigorous training sessions
Kat is one of Yasmin’s favourite students and the latter believes that her fitness plan is one of the most interesting ones
According to Yasmin, "Katrina is one of the most interesting people to work with because she expects a new workout every time she walks into the gym"
The ‘Bharat’ actress has always been a fitness enthusiast and she also makes her own workout plans
Depending on her daily schedule and shoots, a specific plan is charted out for Katrina
And it usually includes a mix of squats, push-ups, lunges to make her stronger and elevate her agility
Katrina seems to be a strong advocate of both yoga and pilates
While pilates helps her maintain the toned frame, yoga helps keep her body flexible
Besides pilates and yoga, cardio, weight training and functional training are also included in Kat’s fitness routine
And when it comes to trendy workouts, the actress has tried out everything- TRX, Bosu ball, Kettlebells and Powerplate!
Katrina Kaif’s trainer also revealed that it is her extremely dedicated fitness routine and a customised diet plan that help her achieve the kind of body a movie demands
From meeting specific body goals to strengthening the body parts that are comparatively weak, Katrina’s workout plan is definitely not a cakewalk!
