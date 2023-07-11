Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 11, 2023
Katrina Kaif's avocado smoothie recipe
Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress who has done notable work in the Hindi film industry
Katrina Kaif
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Smoothies are highly nutritious and keeps you full. Katrina loves having an avocado smoothie
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Smoothies
Katrina revealed the recipe for her avocado smoothie in a talk show
Recipe
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The smoothie requires Chia seeds, coconut oil, ice cubes, water, cocoa powder, spinach leaves, banana and avocado
Ingredients
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Step 1
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Cut the avocado and take out the pulp into a bowl
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Step 2
Chop the banana into some pieces
Take the spinach leaves and wash them. Tear them into pieces and keep in a bowl
Step 3
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Blend the ingredients carefully - spinach leaves, chopped banana, avocado pulp, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp chia seeds, 2 ice cubes, 1 tsp coconut oil and cocoa powder with 300 ml water
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Step 4
Step 5
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Grind all the ingredients till it forms a thick shake. You can also add honey
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Transfer the smoothie to a glass and it’s ready to drink
Ready to Drink
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.