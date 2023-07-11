Heading 3

JUly 11, 2023

Katrina Kaif's avocado smoothie recipe

Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress who has done notable work in the Hindi film industry

Smoothies are highly nutritious and keeps you full. Katrina loves having an avocado smoothie

Smoothies

Katrina revealed the recipe for her avocado smoothie in a talk show

Recipe

The smoothie requires Chia seeds, coconut oil, ice cubes, water, cocoa powder, spinach leaves, banana and avocado

Ingredients

Step 1

Cut the avocado and take out the pulp into a bowl

Step 2

Chop the banana into some pieces

Take the spinach leaves and wash them. Tear them into pieces and keep in a bowl

Step 3

Blend the ingredients carefully - spinach leaves, chopped banana, avocado pulp, 1 tsp lemon juice, 1 tsp chia seeds, 2 ice cubes, 1 tsp coconut oil and cocoa powder with 300 ml water


Step 4

Step 5

Grind all the ingredients till it forms a thick shake. You can also add honey 

Transfer the smoothie to a glass and it’s ready to drink

Ready to Drink

