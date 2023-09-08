Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's beauty secrets 

Katrina Kaif loves to flaunt her natural beauty. That’s definitely the reason behind her swoon-worthy looks 

The actress’ morning skincare routine is as easy as it can be. Before putting on makeup, she washes her face with a face wash

She follows it up by applying a natural cream, one that helps to balance her skin’s pH level.

The diva swears by this age-old skincare hack of practicing facial exercise daily

Well, if you too want younger-looking radiant skin, abide by this rule.

Katrina’s mantra for glowing skin lies in using a honey and oatmeal mask. Oats help to exfoliate the skin. And honey helps to keep it moisturised and adds a warm glow to it

To prepare this mask, make a mixture of oats and honey and gently scrub it on your face and neck. Rinse it off with lukewarm water

For de-bloating puffiness, the actress dunks her face in ice water. It helps to soothe the skin, brightens it, and makes it firmer

Hit the gym regularly to get that naturally flushed look. It helps to give a subtle glow to your skin by increasing blood circulation and flushing out toxins from the body.

The starlet has one of the most gorgeous tresses! She loves oiling her hair regularly with fruit oils

Lastly, Kat believes in washing her hair daily to keep those bad hair days away

