Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 08, 2023
Katrina Kaif's beauty secrets
Katrina Kaif loves to flaunt her natural beauty. That’s definitely the reason behind her swoon-worthy looks
Kat's Beauty
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
The actress’ morning skincare routine is as easy as it can be. Before putting on makeup, she washes her face with a face wash
Morning skincare routine
Image: Daniel Bauer Instagram
She follows it up by applying a natural cream, one that helps to balance her skin’s pH level.
Next step
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
The diva swears by this age-old skincare hack of practicing facial exercise daily
Swears by
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Abide
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Well, if you too want younger-looking radiant skin, abide by this rule.
Katrina’s mantra for glowing skin lies in using a honey and oatmeal mask. Oats help to exfoliate the skin. And honey helps to keep it moisturised and adds a warm glow to it
Mantra
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
To prepare this mask, make a mixture of oats and honey and gently scrub it on your face and neck. Rinse it off with lukewarm water
Face mask
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
For de-bloating puffiness, the actress dunks her face in ice water. It helps to soothe the skin, brightens it, and makes it firmer
Best beauty secret
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Hit the gym regularly to get that naturally flushed look. It helps to give a subtle glow to your skin by increasing blood circulation and flushing out toxins from the body.
Workout
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
The starlet has one of the most gorgeous tresses! She loves oiling her hair regularly with fruit oils
Oiling
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Lastly, Kat believes in washing her hair daily to keep those bad hair days away
Good hair days
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
