Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 02, 2023

Katrina Kaif's beauty tips

Katrina Kaif is a well known Indian actress. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the film 'Boom'

Katrina Kaif

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The diva has astonished all with her beauty over the years and she maintains a strict beauty routine

Beauty Routine

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor begins her morning by consuming 2-3 glasses of hot water or ginger tea

Hot water

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The actor is a gym freak but also a yoga lover. She does stretching and basic yoga asanas in morning to get rid of puffiness

Workout

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina emphasises that water intake is necessary. She makes sure to consume at least 3 litres water in a day

Hydration

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina makes sure to moisturise her skin before putting on makeup. It helps the foundation to blend with the skin

Skin prep

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Kajol makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh for the skin and can make it dull

No makeup

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina advises to use good quality products which care for your skin rather than making it harsh

Makeup Products

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina makes sure to have a natural look while being on camera. She uses a matte compact powder to accentuate her look

Matte look

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and is filming for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi

Workfront

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here