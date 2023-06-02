JUNE 02, 2023
Katrina Kaif's beauty tips
Katrina Kaif is a well known Indian actress. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the film 'Boom'
Katrina Kaif
The diva has astonished all with her beauty over the years and she maintains a strict beauty routine
Beauty Routine
The Tiger Zinda Hai actor begins her morning by consuming 2-3 glasses of hot water or ginger tea
Hot water
The actor is a gym freak but also a yoga lover. She does stretching and basic yoga asanas in morning to get rid of puffiness
Workout
Katrina emphasises that water intake is necessary. She makes sure to consume at least 3 litres water in a day
Hydration
Katrina makes sure to moisturise her skin before putting on makeup. It helps the foundation to blend with the skin
Skin prep
Kajol makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh for the skin and can make it dull
No makeup
Katrina advises to use good quality products which care for your skin rather than making it harsh
Makeup Products
Katrina makes sure to have a natural look while being on camera. She uses a matte compact powder to accentuate her look
Matte look
Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and is filming for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi
Workfront
