 Arpita Sarkar 

Food

APRIL 06, 2023

Katrina Kaif’s Coconut Pancake Recipe 

Katrina Kaif is a big foodie and loves trying healthy recipes 

The actress dons the chef’s hat and makes delicious recipes that you can easily try at your home 

Check out how you can make Katrina Kaif’s special coconut pancake 

Coconut flour, baking powder, coconut sugar, vanilla essence, grated coconut, baking powder, coconut milk, and cardamom powder 

Take a mixing bowl and whisk together coconut flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Add cardamom powder and grated coconut to the mixture

Add coconut milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla essence to the dry ingredients

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium flame. Once hot, ladle ¼  cup of the pancake batter onto the skillet for each pancake

Cook the pancakes until bubbles form on the surface and edges start to look dry

Flip the pancakes and cook until the other side is golden brown 

Enjoy with your favourite toppings, maple syrup, fresh fruits, or whipped cream 

