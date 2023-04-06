APRIL 06, 2023
Katrina Kaif’s Coconut Pancake Recipe
Katrina Kaif is a big foodie and loves trying healthy recipes
The actress dons the chef’s hat and makes delicious recipes that you can easily try at your home
Check out how you can make Katrina Kaif’s special coconut pancake
Coconut flour, baking powder, coconut sugar, vanilla essence, grated coconut, baking powder, coconut milk, and cardamom powder
Take a mixing bowl and whisk together coconut flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Add cardamom powder and grated coconut to the mixture
Add coconut milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla essence to the dry ingredients
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium flame. Once hot, ladle ¼ cup of the pancake batter onto the skillet for each pancake
Cook the pancakes until bubbles form on the surface and edges start to look dry
Flip the pancakes and cook until the other side is golden brown
Enjoy with your favourite toppings, maple syrup, fresh fruits, or whipped cream
