Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Katrina Kaif's morning breakfast routine
Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and has done notable work in the industry
Katrina Kaif
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Being an actor, it is required to be fit and mold oneself to suit a character
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Fitness
Food intake plays an essential role in fitness and diet routine. Take a look at Katrina’s breakfast routine
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Breakfast
Katrina consumed soaked raisins with fennel seeds to balance her doshas
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Dry fruits
Smoothies
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Smoothies are highly nutritious and keep you full. Katrina loves having an avocado smoothie
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina loves having poached eggs for breakfast and her chefs often try new dishes
Eggs
Katrina sometimes prefers having mashed sweet potato or baked sweet potato fries
Potatoes
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor would also have oatmeal or cereal bowl to keep it light
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Oatmeal
Mindful
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina is very mindful of her diet routine and makes sure to eat clean and nutritious
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina will be seen in the film ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi
Work-front
