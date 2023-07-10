Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

Katrina Kaif's morning breakfast routine

Katrina Kaif is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and has done notable work in the industry

Katrina Kaif

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Being an actor, it is required to be fit and mold oneself to suit a character

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Fitness

Food intake plays an essential role in fitness and diet routine. Take a look at Katrina’s breakfast routine

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Breakfast

Katrina consumed soaked raisins with fennel seeds to balance her doshas

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Dry fruits

Smoothies

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Smoothies are highly nutritious and keep you full. Katrina loves having an avocado smoothie

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina loves having poached eggs for breakfast and her chefs often try new dishes

Eggs

Katrina sometimes prefers having mashed sweet potato or baked sweet potato fries

Potatoes

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor would also have oatmeal or cereal bowl to keep it light

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Oatmeal

Mindful

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina is very mindful of her diet routine and makes sure to eat clean and nutritious

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina will be seen in the film ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi

Work-front

