Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 08, 2023

Katrina Kaif's morning routine

The stunning and natural beauty of Katrina Kaif has left all her fans in awe, and they are going crazy over the actress

Natural beauty

She believes that a good skincare routine is such an important part of your beauty regime and starts every morning with two glasses of warm water, followed by celery juice

Warm water

After that, the thing she loves doing for her skin is face massage and believes that its underrated

Face massage

You can use your favourite facial oil add a few drops in your hand and follow a face massage routine

Facial oil

Light makeup

According to Katrina, when she is not working, she prefers to keep her makeup light and natural-looking during the day

She also mentioned that she enjoys icing her face in the morning as it is an excellent technique to reduce inflammation and revitalise the skin

Icing

Using ice on the face can help to reduce skin puffiness and redness while also minimizing the chances of wrinkles developing

Benefits of icing

Katrina also emphasises the importance of not skipping breakfast

Breakfast

Katrina chooses between oatmeal and cereals for her breakfast. She also includes egg whites in her breakfast, along with a glass of freshly squeezed pomegranate juice

Breakfast meal

Try this simple yet effective routine to see the results

Try it

