AUGUST 27, 2021
Katrina Kaif's travel diaries
An obvious choice of destination, Kat is often spotted in Maldives soaking up some Maldivian Sun or swimming with whales
Maldives
Being half British, Kat is bound to love England. She celebrated one of her birthdays in England, surrounded by family
England
This beautiful destination is a Bollywood favourite and Kat's pictures give us major bucket list goals
Spain
Katrina hit the exotic beach city of Tulum, Mexico for her 36th birthday, proving she is the ultimate aqua Belle
Mexico
Who doesn’t love the Big Apple! Katrina is often spotted in NYC, indulging in some much needed retail therapy with her girlfriends
New York
Being a beach lover, Katrina can easily be spotted in Goa for a quick getaway
Goa
