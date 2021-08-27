AUGUST 27, 2021

Katrina Kaif's travel diaries 

An obvious choice of destination, Kat is often spotted in Maldives soaking up some Maldivian Sun or swimming with whales

Maldives 

Being half British, Kat is bound to love England. She celebrated one of her birthdays in England, surrounded by family

England 

This beautiful destination is a Bollywood favourite and Kat's pictures give us major bucket list goals

Spain


Katrina hit the exotic beach city of Tulum, Mexico for her 36th birthday, proving she is the ultimate aqua Belle

Mexico

Who doesn’t love the Big Apple! Katrina is often spotted in NYC, indulging in some much needed retail therapy with her girlfriends

New York 

Being a beach lover, Katrina can easily be spotted in Goa for a quick getaway

Goa

Follow PINKVILLA for more Bollywood content
Click Here