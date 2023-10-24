Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 23, 2023
Keep a guy interested in you
Be true to who you are and let your genuine personality shine
Be yourself
Ask questions and actively listen when he talks about his interests, goals, and experiences
Show interest in his life
Share your thoughts, feelings, and experiences with him
Emotional intimacy
While spending time together is important, it is also crucial to have your own interests, hobbies, and friends
Maintain your independence
Surprise him with thoughtful gestures, plan date nights, and express your love and affections regularly
Keep the romance alive
Talk about your desires, needs, and any concerns that may arise
Open and honest communication
Encourage him in his goals and provide emotional support when he faces challenges
Be supportive
Respect his boundaries and make sure he respect yours
Respect boundaries
A positive and fun-loving attitude can make the relationship enjoyable and keep things interesting
Stay positive and fun
Address the conflicts calmly and work together to finding solutions
Solve conflict maturely
