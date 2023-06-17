Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUNE 17, 2023
Keerthy Suresh's diet
and workout regime
The South Indian actress has maintained a consistent diet and workout plan after entering the industry. She is well known for her fitness journey
Fitness
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
Keerthy Suresh engages in a lot of cardio to help keep the calorie count under control. She also includes spinning with her cardio
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
Cardio
The actress dedicates one of the days of the week to practicing yoga instead of hitting the gym. She mentions that yoga is one of the reasons she is fit and healthy
Yoga
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
The actress engages in weight training, preferably with smaller weights to keep in touch with gymming
Weight training
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
Diet
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
Keerthy Suresh follows a vegetarian diet and is vegetarian by choice
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
Breakfast
The actress starts off her day with some warm water and honey. Next, her breakfast consists of a bowl of cereal alongside milk
For lunch, the actress usually has dal, roti, vegetables and salads. She also prefers home-cooked food
Lunch
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
The actress prefers a light meal for dinner. Her dinners usually consist of soups, juices, or smoothies
Dinner
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
Nutrition
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
The actress makes sure her meals provide her with nutrition to help her stay energized throughout the day
Image: Keerthy Suresh instagram
Apart from diets, Keerthy also likes to engage in cheat meals once in a while
Cheat meals
