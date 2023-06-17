Heading 3

Keerthy Suresh's diet
and workout regime

The South Indian actress has maintained a consistent diet and workout plan after entering the industry. She is well known for her fitness journey

Keerthy Suresh engages in a lot of cardio to help keep the calorie count under control. She also includes spinning with her cardio

Cardio

The actress dedicates one of the days of the week to practicing yoga instead of hitting the gym. She mentions that yoga is one of the reasons she is fit and healthy

Yoga

The actress engages in weight training, preferably with smaller weights to keep in touch with gymming

Weight training

Diet

Keerthy Suresh follows a vegetarian diet and is vegetarian by choice

Breakfast

The actress starts off her day with some warm water and honey. Next, her breakfast consists of a bowl of cereal alongside milk

For lunch, the actress usually has dal, roti, vegetables and salads. She also prefers home-cooked food

Lunch

The actress prefers a light meal for dinner. Her dinners usually consist of soups, juices, or smoothies

Dinner

Nutrition

The actress makes sure her meals provide her with nutrition to help her stay energized throughout the day

Apart from diets, Keerthy also likes to engage in cheat meals once in a while

Cheat meals

