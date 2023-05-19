Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

lifestyle

mAY 19, 2023

Keerthy Suresh’s Fitness Journey

Keerthy Suresh is an Indian film actress known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She gained national recognition for her role in the biopic film ‘Mahanati’

Famous Celebrity

Keerthy Suresh underwent a drastic physical transformation post her role in Mahanati, losing upto 20 kgs

Physical Transformation

Keerthy Suresh explained that she lost the extra pounds due a character demand in her movie and underwent workout regime with balanced diets 

Reason Behind This Transformation

Let’s take a look at how Keerthy Suresh was able to achieve this look

Motivation For The Day

The actress was very disciplined throughout her journey and limited her diet to home-made food and switched to vegetarianism for this time period

Healthy Diet

Keerthy Suresh revealed that in her pursuit to be fit, she had an extensive regime which included 30 minutes of cardio, 20 minutes of jogging and 10 minutes of cycling

Workout Regime

The actress also indulged in weight training which helps in increasing metabolism and core strength

Weight Training

Keerthy Suresh turned towards yoga to gain mindfulness and peace while also aiming to lose weight. She regularly practiced Gomukhasana, Balasana and Dhanurasana

Yoga

Keerthy Suresh stands as a pillar of determination and motivation as she portrayed in her weight loss journey

Determination and Motivation

Everyone looks forward to Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movies and ventures as she takes on this new look

All The Best To Keerthy Suresh

