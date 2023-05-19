mAY 19, 2023
Keerthy Suresh’s Fitness Journey
Keerthy Suresh is an Indian film actress known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She gained national recognition for her role in the biopic film ‘Mahanati’
Famous Celebrity
Keerthy Suresh underwent a drastic physical transformation post her role in Mahanati, losing upto 20 kgs
Physical Transformation
Keerthy Suresh explained that she lost the extra pounds due a character demand in her movie and underwent workout regime with balanced diets
Reason Behind This Transformation
Let’s take a look at how Keerthy Suresh was able to achieve this look
Motivation For The Day
The actress was very disciplined throughout her journey and limited her diet to home-made food and switched to vegetarianism for this time period
Healthy Diet
Keerthy Suresh revealed that in her pursuit to be fit, she had an extensive regime which included 30 minutes of cardio, 20 minutes of jogging and 10 minutes of cycling
Workout Regime
The actress also indulged in weight training which helps in increasing metabolism and core strength
Weight Training
Keerthy Suresh turned towards yoga to gain mindfulness and peace while also aiming to lose weight. She regularly practiced Gomukhasana, Balasana and Dhanurasana
Yoga
Keerthy Suresh stands as a pillar of determination and motivation as she portrayed in her weight loss journey
Determination and Motivation
Everyone looks forward to Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming movies and ventures as she takes on this new look
All The Best To Keerthy Suresh
