mAY 23, 2023

Keerthy Suresh's haircare routine
Keerthy Suresh is a well known actor, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films. She has won several awards and is known for her stellar acting performances
Keerthy Suresh is blessed with gorgeous hair and we won't disagree. Check out her hair care secrets for luscious hair
Hair Care Routine
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actress opts for chemical free products for hair care as well as skin care. And, the reason is because harsh chemicals cause damage
Use organic products
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actor swears by oiling of the hair, followed by a massage. This routine improves hair volume and reduces hair breakage
Regular oil massage
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Keerthy avoids hair styling on non shoot days. This is because heat styling damages hair which makes them brittle and frizzy
Ditch heat styling
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actor takes care of her diet which consist of proteins and essential nutrients which are important to promote hair health
Healthy diet
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actress might have a busy lifestyle but she maintains a healthy one. She works out regularly which helps her be fit
Healthy lifestyle
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Keerthy keeps herself hydrated with regular water consumption as it is necessary to promote hair growth
Hydration
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Keerthy makes sure to stay happy, positive and motivated so that her health is not affected
Positivity
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Keerthy Suresh is currently shooting alongside Jayam Ravi for her film 'Siren'
Workfront
