Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

mAY 23, 2023

Keerthy Suresh's haircare routine

Keerthy Suresh is a well known actor, who predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films. She has won several awards and is known for her stellar acting performances 

Keerthy Suresh

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is blessed with gorgeous hair and we won't disagree. Check out her hair care secrets for luscious hair

Hair Care Routine

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actress opts for chemical free products for hair care as well as skin care. And, the reason is because harsh chemicals cause damage

Use organic products

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actor swears by oiling of the hair, followed by a massage. This routine improves hair volume and reduces hair breakage

Regular oil massage

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Keerthy avoids hair styling on non shoot days. This is because heat styling damages hair which makes them brittle and frizzy

Ditch heat styling

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actor takes care of her diet which consist of proteins and essential nutrients which are important to promote hair health

Healthy diet

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actress might have a busy lifestyle but she maintains a healthy one. She works out regularly which helps her be fit

Healthy lifestyle

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Keerthy keeps herself hydrated with regular water consumption as it is necessary to promote hair growth

Hydration

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Keerthy makes sure to stay happy, positive and motivated so that her health is not affected

Positivity

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is currently shooting alongside Jayam Ravi for her film 'Siren' 

Workfront

