Heading 3

AUGUST 19, 2023

Kendall Jenner's fitness & diet 

Kendall Jenner is a model, social media personality and socialite from USA

Kendall Jenner

Take a look at Kendall Jenner’s fitness and diet

Fitness routine

She works with Gunnar Peterson, who has worked with few celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie

Fitness coach

Kendall Jenner workouts first thing in the morning and she works out for an hour or less to maintain a toned physique

Workout time

Strength training

The supermodel focuses on lifting weights and bodyweight exercises to gain and maintain muscle mass

Weights

She uses moderate weights instead of heavy weights to lift as it can enable her to do at least nine reps of each particular exercise

She likes to do a lot of ab exercises to stay lean. Most of her ab workouts consist of bodyweight exercises 

Ab workouts

Kendall Jenner follows a healthy diet that focuses on achieving a balance between protein, fats and carbohydrates

Diet

Food choices

Her diet consists of everyday and simple ingredients. She does not adhere to any specific diet

Kendall makes sure to consume enough water as a part of her diet

Hydration

