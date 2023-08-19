Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 19, 2023
Kendall Jenner's fitness & diet
Kendall Jenner is a model, social media personality and socialite from USA
Kendall Jenner
Take a look at Kendall Jenner’s fitness and diet
Fitness routine
She works with Gunnar Peterson, who has worked with few celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie
Fitness coach
Kendall Jenner workouts first thing in the morning and she works out for an hour or less to maintain a toned physique
Workout time
Strength training
The supermodel focuses on lifting weights and bodyweight exercises to gain and maintain muscle mass
Weights
She uses moderate weights instead of heavy weights to lift as it can enable her to do at least nine reps of each particular exercise
She likes to do a lot of ab exercises to stay lean. Most of her ab workouts consist of bodyweight exercises
Ab workouts
Kendall Jenner follows a healthy diet that focuses on achieving a balance between protein, fats and carbohydrates
Diet
Food choices
Her diet consists of everyday and simple ingredients. She does not adhere to any specific diet
Kendall makes sure to consume enough water as a part of her diet
Hydration
Fitnessvolt
Info source
