Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 25, 2023
KGF star Yash's workout routine
Actor Yash predominantly works in the Kannada film industry and is known for his role in KGF
Career
The actor follows a strict fitness and diet routine to maintain his physique
Fitness and Diet
The actor starts his workout with Cardio at 6 am
Cardio
Next, the actor trains with weights at least for an hour
Weight training
Exercise routine
His exercise routine involves 30 mins of power training like push-ups and pull-ups
Another round of cardio
The actor concludes his workout with another round of cardio
Yash’s breakfast includes carbs. He consumes nutmeg with nuts, brown bread, egg whites, and fruits
Breakfast
The actor consumes protein shakes and fruits for lunch. The actor also includes fish in his diet for his daily protein intake
Lunch
Evening snack
Yash eats four slices of brown bread and 4 bananas before heading to the gym
The actor likes to keep his dinner light and usually consumes a lot of protein
Dinner
