Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 25, 2023

KGF star Yash's workout routine

Image: Yash's instagram

Actor Yash predominantly works in the Kannada film industry and is known for his role in KGF

The actor follows a strict fitness and diet routine to maintain his physique

Image: Yash's instagram

Fitness and Diet

The actor starts his workout with Cardio at 6 am

Image: Yash's instagram

Cardio

Next, the actor trains with weights at least for an hour

Image: Yash's instagram

Weight training

Image: Yash's instagram

His exercise routine involves 30 mins of power training like push-ups and pull-ups

Image: Yash's instagram

Another round of cardio

The actor concludes his workout with another round of cardio

Yash’s breakfast includes carbs. He consumes nutmeg with nuts, brown bread, egg whites, and fruits

Breakfast

Image: Yash's instagram

The actor consumes protein shakes and fruits for lunch. The actor also includes fish in his diet for his daily protein intake

Lunch

Image: Yash's instagram

Evening snack

Image: Yash's instagram

Yash eats four slices of brown bread and 4 bananas before heading to the gym

Image: Yash's instagram

The actor likes to keep his dinner light and usually consumes a lot of protein

Dinner

Image: Yash's instagram

