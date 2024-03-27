Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 27, 2024

Khaman Dhokla recipes to try

Begin by crushing ginger and green chili together and then take a flat-bottomed vessel and grease it with oil

Prepare paste and grease vessel

Image Source: Freepik

In a mixing bowl, combine besan with curd, lemon juice, turmeric, sugar and salt, mixing it with ginger-chili paste

Create the batter

Image Source: Freepik

Keep the batter aside and prepare your steaming process

Start with the steaming process

Image Source: Freepik

Just before steaming, add ENO to the besan mixture and ensure thorough mixing to create a fluffy batter

Add ENO

Image Source: Freepik

Pour the batter into the greased vessel and steam for 10-12 minutes until cooked. Check it by inserting a knife

Image Source: Freepik

Steam the Khaman

Once steamed, let the khaman cool for about 5 minutes before proceeding

Allow to cool

Image Source: Freepik

Carefully place the steamed khaman onto a plate and further cut it into squares

Put it on the plate

Image Source: Freepik

Heat oil in a tadka pan, add mustard seeds and add green chilies for added flavors

Prepare the tadka

Image Source: Freepik

Apply the tadka

Image Source: Shutterstock

Spread the prepared tadka over steamed khaman, ensuring perfect burst of flavors

Your delicious khaman dhokla is now ready to be served with green chilies and kadhi

Serve and enjoy!

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here