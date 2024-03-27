Heading 3
Khaman Dhokla recipes to try
Begin by crushing ginger and green chili together and then take a flat-bottomed vessel and grease it with oil
Prepare paste and grease vessel
In a mixing bowl, combine besan with curd, lemon juice, turmeric, sugar and salt, mixing it with ginger-chili paste
Create the batter
Keep the batter aside and prepare your steaming process
Start with the steaming process
Just before steaming, add ENO to the besan mixture and ensure thorough mixing to create a fluffy batter
Add ENO
Pour the batter into the greased vessel and steam for 10-12 minutes until cooked. Check it by inserting a knife
Steam the Khaman
Once steamed, let the khaman cool for about 5 minutes before proceeding
Allow to cool
Carefully place the steamed khaman onto a plate and further cut it into squares
Put it on the plate
Heat oil in a tadka pan, add mustard seeds and add green chilies for added flavors
Prepare the tadka
Apply the tadka
Spread the prepared tadka over steamed khaman, ensuring perfect burst of flavors
Your delicious khaman dhokla is now ready to be served with green chilies and kadhi
Serve and enjoy!
