Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 01, 2023
Khichdi variations to enjoy this winter
As winter descends, our culinary desires naturally shift toward dishes that offer warmth and comfort
Image Source: Pexels
Khichdi is the go-to comfort food for almost every Indian, but it's also one of the most diverse dishes you could enjoy
Image Source: Pexels
Here are 7 variations on the classic staple to help you get a dose of delicious comfort in a new form
Image Source: Pexels
Bursting with a medley of colorful winter vegetables like carrots, beans, and cauliflower, this variation is both nutritious and delightful
Vegetable khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
Bajra brings a nutty flavor and hearty texture to the dish, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a gluten-free alternative
Bajra khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
Enhanced with roasted peanuts, cumin seeds, and green chilies, this khichdi is nothing short of a festive treat
Sabudana khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
Rich in fiber and nutrients, jowar adds a big nutritional punch to the dish when paired with dal, vegetables, and spices
Jowar khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
Embrace a modern twist on the traditional khichdi by incorporating nutrient-packed quinoa
Quinoa khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
Infuse your winter khichdi with nutrition powerhouse spinach and the creamy texture of moong dal
Spinach and moong dal khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
The distinct flavor and quick-cooking nature of masoor dal make this variation a perfect choice for a wholesome weeknight dinner
Masoor dal khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
