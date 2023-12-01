Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

December 01, 2023

Khichdi variations to enjoy this winter

As winter descends, our culinary desires naturally shift toward dishes that offer warmth and comfort

Culinary comfort

Image Source: Pexels

Khichdi is the go-to comfort food for almost every Indian, but it's also one of the most diverse dishes you could enjoy

Satisfying food 

Image Source: Pexels

Here are 7 variations on the classic staple to help you get a dose of delicious comfort in a new form

Seven staples

Image Source: Pexels

Bursting with a medley of colorful winter vegetables like carrots, beans, and cauliflower, this variation is both nutritious and delightful

Vegetable khichdi 

Image Source: Pexels

Bajra brings a nutty flavor and hearty texture to the dish, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a gluten-free alternative

Bajra khichdi 

Image Source: Pexels

Enhanced with roasted peanuts, cumin seeds, and green chilies, this khichdi is nothing short of a festive treat

Sabudana khichdi 

Image Source: Pexels

Rich in fiber and nutrients, jowar adds a big nutritional punch to the dish when paired with dal, vegetables, and spices

Jowar khichdi 

Image Source: Pexels

Embrace a modern twist on the traditional khichdi by incorporating nutrient-packed quinoa

Quinoa khichdi 

Image Source: Pexels

Infuse your winter khichdi with nutrition powerhouse spinach and the creamy texture of moong dal

Spinach and moong dal khichdi

Image Source: Pexels

The distinct flavor and quick-cooking nature of masoor dal make this variation a perfect choice for a wholesome weeknight dinner

Masoor dal khichdi

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here