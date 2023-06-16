Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 16, 2023
Khushi Kapoor's beauty tips
Khushi Kapoor is an upcoming Indian actress and is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has stunned us with her looks. Let's take a look at the beauty tips
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Diva
Khushi opts for an oil-based cleaner to remove makeup followed by water-based cleanser for deep cleanse
Double cleansing
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi uses Vitamin C serum for glowing skin and fading blemishes
Vitamin C
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Exfoliation
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi makes sure to exfoliate the skin using a peeling mask to get rid of dead skin cells
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Sunscreen
Khushi makes sure to protect her skin from harsh sun rays using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher
Khushi opts for products having hyaluronic acid to moisturize skin
Hydration
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh on the skin and can make it dull
No makeup
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Less is more
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi prefers using less makeup to enhance the natural glow
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi will be seen making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ playing the role of Betty
Work-front
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.