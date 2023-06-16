Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 16, 2023

Khushi Kapoor's beauty tips

Khushi Kapoor is an upcoming Indian actress and is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has stunned us with her looks. Let's take a look at the beauty tips

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Diva

Khushi opts for an oil-based cleaner to remove makeup followed by water-based cleanser for deep cleanse

Double cleansing

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi uses Vitamin C serum for glowing skin and fading blemishes

Vitamin C

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Exfoliation

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi makes sure to exfoliate the skin using a peeling mask to get rid of dead skin cells

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Sunscreen

Khushi makes sure to protect her skin from harsh sun rays using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher

Khushi opts for products having hyaluronic acid to moisturize skin

Hydration

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh on the skin and can make it dull

No makeup 

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Less is more

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi prefers using less makeup to enhance the natural glow

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi will be seen making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ playing the role of Betty

Work-front

