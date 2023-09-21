Khushi Kapoor's makeup tutorial is a breeze to recreate! Her step-by-step instructions make it super easy
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
Easy to recreate
Step to follow
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
Here’s everything you need to know about it
Khushi skips foundation and applies skincare-infused concealer on areas like under eyes, chin, and nose. Then, she sets the base with compact powder using a beauty blender for an even-toned look
Minimal base routine
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
Sunny eye makeup
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
For the eyes, Khushi rocks a toasty orange matte eyeshadow all over her lids and defines her lash lines with a brown eyeshadow. This hack of using brown eyeshadow as eyeliner prevents droopy eyes. She then uses a napkin to clean up the edges of the eyeshadow when done
The diva then dabs contour beneath her cheekbones directly with the beauty blender sponge. It's a time-saving technique that leaves you without any streaky lines
Contour trick
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
Khushi adds the peachy hue to her cheeks and nose for a sunkissed glow
Cult-favourite blush
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
The Archies actress picks up a gold toned highlighter and applies it with a fan brush. She then uses a beauty blender for a seamless glow
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
Highlighter
Khushi Kapoor takes her brow game seriously. She first uses an eyebrow pencil and then goes in with a brow mascara to set her brows in place
Brow game
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
Khushi finished her routine with a soft peachy lip tint. She dabs the tint on the centre of her lips and blends it out for a blurry effect
Lip cues
Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
And with these easy steps, Khushi’s sunkissed makeup look is complete