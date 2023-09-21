Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

Khushi Kapoor's Makeup Tutorial

Khushi Kapoor's makeup tutorial is a breeze to recreate! Her step-by-step instructions make it super easy

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Easy to recreate

Step to follow

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about it

Khushi skips foundation and applies skincare-infused concealer on areas like under eyes, chin, and nose. Then, she sets the base with compact powder using a beauty blender for an even-toned look

Minimal base routine

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Sunny eye makeup

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

For the eyes, Khushi rocks a toasty orange matte eyeshadow all over her lids and defines her lash lines with a brown eyeshadow. This hack of using brown eyeshadow as eyeliner prevents droopy eyes. She then uses a napkin to clean up the edges of the eyeshadow when done

The diva then dabs contour beneath her cheekbones directly with the beauty blender sponge. It's a time-saving technique that leaves you without any streaky lines

Contour trick

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Khushi adds the peachy hue to her cheeks and nose for a sunkissed glow 

Cult-favourite blush

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

The Archies actress picks up a gold toned highlighter and applies it with a fan brush. She then uses a beauty blender for a seamless glow

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Highlighter

Khushi Kapoor takes her brow game seriously. She first uses an eyebrow pencil and then goes in with a brow mascara to set her brows in place

Brow game

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Khushi finished her routine with a soft peachy lip tint. She dabs the tint on the centre of her lips and blends it out for a blurry effect 

Lip cues

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

And with these easy steps, Khushi’s sunkissed makeup look is complete

Done for the day

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

