Kiara Advani-
inspired outfits

 Sakshi Singh 

Fashion

APRIL 23, 2023

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wore a velveteen blue lehenga with embroidered golden borders, paired up with a choker and a stack of bangles as accessories

Diwali look 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara’s white embellished saree with a corset blouse by Amrita Thakur styled with gold drop earrings looked nothing less than a dream

Pristine white

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

She had us all floored in a purple sequin jumpsuit that featured a sexy plunging neckline with a halter-neck design for a daring and smashing look

Purple haze

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The diva looked nothing less than a heartthrob in her denim corset top, blue flared pants, and diamond-encrusted earrings

Icy-spicy 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara donned it up in a sexy blue spaghetti bralette with floral-printed flared pants, and to top it off, she styled it with a blue, silver-lined cape

Tropical hot 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

She looked adorable and alluring as she twirled in an organza floral printed lehenga with a blue blouse by Anita Dongre

Cutie Alert 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Her all-white ensemble, which was paired with white flared pants and an embellished vest top by Mishru, was honestly fashion goals

Divine white 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

She turned up the heat in a fiery red sequin dress that featured cut-outs and a plunging neckline and a hot red blazer by Alina Anwar

Fiery red 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

She looked absolutely stunning in a shiny silver dress by Kalmanovich, with a cut-out waistline showing off her toned abs

Shiny silver 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara is the queen of glam, as she elegantly combines power dressing with a dash of glitz in her blue sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and slicked-back locks

Glam dressing 

