Kiara Advani’s
vacation timeline Aug 01, 2021
Kiara and her family visited Italy last year. She described her trip to be a blend of relaxation and fun
Kiara also explored most parts of Europe like Milan, Rome, etc. She stayed in a beautiful hotel in Lake Como
Along with exploring beautiful countries, Kiara also loves to explore India. Her social media has pictures of her trip to Mussoorie
Kiara loves winters and snow and her instagram pictures are clear evidence of that
Kiara is also a nature lover who loves going on hikes. She can be seen enjoying the wilderness while sitting in between some woods
Any travel enthusiast has a deep love for safaris. Kiara can be seen enjoying a safari in one of her instagram posts
Which B-town celeb does not love the Maldives? Kiara recently uploaded a throwback pic from her trip to the Maldives
