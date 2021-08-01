Kiara Advani’s

vacation timeline

Aug 01, 2021

Kiara and her family visited Italy last year. She described her trip to be a blend of relaxation and fun

Kiara also explored most parts of Europe like Milan, Rome, etc. She stayed in a beautiful hotel in Lake Como

Along with exploring beautiful countries, Kiara also loves to explore India. Her social media has pictures of her trip to Mussoorie

Kiara loves winters and snow and her instagram pictures are clear evidence of that

Kiara is also a nature lover who loves going on hikes. She can be seen enjoying the wilderness while sitting in between some woods

Any travel enthusiast has a deep love for safaris. Kiara can be seen enjoying a safari in one of her instagram posts

Which B-town celeb does not love the Maldives? Kiara recently uploaded a throwback pic from her trip to the Maldives

