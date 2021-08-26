AUGUST 26, 2021
Kiara Advani's beauty secrets
There is nothing that peps up a look better than the CTM ritual. Kiara swears by this for her healthy-looking skin
A good sunblock is a must! She uses a sunblock which is lightweight and non-sticky for her flawless skin
Mom’s secret tip! Kiara applies a mixture of gram flour and fresh cream made by her mom that acts as a scrub and gives her that everlasting radiance
Her love for mascaras is not hidden from anyone. Apply oodles of mascara like Kiara to make your eyes look bright naturally
The actress loves natural face packs. Here is another one from her kitchen. She applies tomato paste over her face to get the lustrous skin
Eat right! There is no compromise on that. Kiara follows a healthy diet and includes a lot of fresh fruits
Move your body! Kiara credits that one of the reasons behind her healthy glowing skin is an active workout regime. It boosts blood circulation and gives a subtle glint to the skin
Drink a lot of water! This is the most basic yet often ignored advice in the beauty routine. It helps to keep your skin soft, supple and nourished
Do you know that you unintentionally clog your pores by not removing that makeup before a good night's sleep? Kiara stands by this rule to go to bed sans makeup
Lastly, she also applies serum daily to keep her skin hydrated
For more updates on Kiara Advani and beauty, follow Pinkvilla