Hemelin Darlong
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Kiara Advani’s beauty tips
Proper sleep reduces the possibility of acne and dark circles
Proper sleep
Staying hydrated throughout the day can make your skin look glowy and nourished
Hydration
Kiara prefers more of organic-based products than artificial chemical ones
Organic products
Kiara usually follows a healthy lifestyle and a plant-based diet, she also includes a lot of fruits in her diet
Healthy lifestyle
Kiara is known for her minimal makeup. She always prefers a natural and light look
Less makeup
She cleanses her skin with a gentle cleanser to avoid pollution and dirt
Cleansing
After cleansing, she often uses a toner to maintain her skin’s pH level
Toning
After the two steps, she applies her moisturizer evenly on her face, which helps in hydrating her skin
Moisturizing
She also claims that she never steps out of the house without sunscreen as it protects her from harmful UV rays
Sunscreen
Everyone's skin is different. Make sure you only use products that would be suitable for your skin
Note:
