Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

Kiara Advani’s beauty tips

Proper sleep reduces the possibility of acne and dark circles

Proper sleep

 Image:  Pexels 

Staying hydrated throughout the day can make your skin look glowy and nourished 

Hydration 

 Image:  Pexels 

Kiara prefers more of organic-based products than artificial chemical ones

Organic products

 Image:  Pexels 

Kiara usually follows a healthy lifestyle and a plant-based diet, she also includes a lot of  fruits in her diet

Healthy lifestyle

 Image:  Pexels 

Kiara is known for her minimal makeup. She always prefers a natural and light look

Less makeup

 Image:  Pexels 

She cleanses her skin with a gentle cleanser to avoid pollution and dirt

Cleansing

 Image:  Pexels 

After cleansing, she often uses a toner to maintain her skin’s pH level

Toning

 Image:  Pexels 

After the two steps, she applies her moisturizer evenly on her face, which helps in hydrating her skin

Moisturizing

 Image:  Pexels 

She also claims that she never steps out of the house without sunscreen as it protects her from harmful UV rays

Sunscreen

 Image:  Pexels 

Everyone's skin is different. Make sure you only use products that would be suitable for your skin

Note:

 Image:  Pexels 

