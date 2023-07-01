Heading 3
JUly 1, 2023
Kiara Advani's Diet and fitness routine
Kiara Advani is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi and Telugu films known for her performances in Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and many more
Kiara Advani
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara's fitness has astonished everyone. Take a look at her fitness and diet regime
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Fitness
It is said that Kiara begins her day by consuming a glass of warm water with lemon drops
Morning Drink
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress attends cardio sessions and performs all types of exercise
Workout
Video : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Yoga
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Apart from being a gym freak, Kiara also does yoga to enhance flexibility and calm her mind
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Athlete
Kiara also has been trained in Taekwondo and Martial Arts
Kiara prefers having home-cooked food and loves eating seafood
Food
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
If Kiara can't hit the gym she would go running for 20 mins as her go-to exercise
Go to exercise
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Pre-workout
Image: Pexels
Kiara prefers eating apple slices and peanut butter as her pre-workout meal
Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara is currently enjoying the seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan and is doing great at the box office
Work-front
