Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 1, 2023

Kiara Advani's Diet and fitness routine

Kiara Advani is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi and Telugu films known for her performances in Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and many more

Kiara Advani

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara's fitness has astonished everyone. Take a look at her fitness and diet regime

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Fitness

It is said that Kiara begins her day by consuming a glass of warm water with lemon drops

Morning Drink

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress attends cardio sessions and performs all types of exercise

Workout

Video : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Yoga

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Apart from being a gym freak, Kiara also does yoga to enhance flexibility and calm her mind

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Athlete

Kiara also has been trained in Taekwondo and Martial Arts

Kiara prefers having home-cooked food and loves eating seafood

Food

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

If Kiara can't hit the gym she would go running for 20 mins as her go-to exercise

Go to exercise

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Pre-workout

Image: Pexels 

Kiara prefers eating apple slices and peanut butter as her pre-workout meal

Image : Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara is currently enjoying the seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan and is doing great at the box office

Work-front

