Kiara Advani's DIY Beauty Secrets

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

Beauty

mar 14, 2023

The newly wed Kiara Advani is always glamorous 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani follows simple yet effective skincare routine for her glowing skin

Skincare Routine

If you want to follow Kiara’s skincare regime, you don’t have to worry about ingredients because the actress uses natural products which are easily found 

Ingredients

Kiara Advani follows a simple skincare routine and her flawless skin in always glowing 

Skincare Tips

Kiara uses kitchen ingredients and avoids artificial products 

Home Remedies

Kiara uses a mixture of besan (chickpea) and cream 

DIY Face Pack

Her beauty secret lies in tomatoes. She applies tomato paste to give her skin a glowing touch 

Tomato Paste 

Blend half a tomato and apply it to the face 

How To Use

This face pack tightens pores and reduces oiliness 

Benefits

You must try this face pack for a glowing skin like Kiara Advani

Try It Out

