Kiara Advani's DIY Beauty Secrets
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Beauty
mar 14, 2023
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
The newly wed Kiara Advani is always glamorous
Kiara Advani
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani follows simple yet effective skincare routine for her glowing skin
Skincare Routine
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
If you want to follow Kiara’s skincare regime, you don’t have to worry about ingredients because the actress uses natural products which are easily found
Ingredients
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani follows a simple skincare routine and her flawless skin in always glowing
Skincare Tips
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara uses kitchen ingredients and avoids artificial products
Home Remedies
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara uses a mixture of besan (chickpea) and cream
DIY Face Pack
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
Her beauty secret lies in tomatoes. She applies tomato paste to give her skin a glowing touch
Tomato Paste
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
Blend half a tomato and apply it to the face
How To Use
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
This face pack tightens pores and reduces oiliness
Benefits
Images: Kiara Advani Instagram
You must try this face pack for a glowing skin like Kiara Advani
Try It Out
