Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

 Kiara Advani's DIY hair mask

Kiara Advani is an Indian Actress who appears in Hindi Film and has given many notable performances

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

The stunning diva has gorgeous tresses and we won't disagree. Take a look at her hair pack 

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Beauty

The Lust Stories star is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with fans

Social Media

The Shershaah actor revealed her DIY hair mask 

Hair Mask

Ingredients

The Easy DIY hair mask has lemon juice, honey and curd 

Take all the ingredients and mix them thoroughly to form a paste 

Process

It is advised to use 1-2 times a week and keep it on for at least 30 mins before rinsing it off

Application

Let the mask set on the hair and wash it off with a mild shampoo that suits your hair type

Removal

Benefits

The mask is very nourishing, hydrating and useful for a dry scalp

Kiara was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan

Work-front

