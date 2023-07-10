Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
Kiara Advani's DIY hair mask
Kiara Advani is an Indian Actress who appears in Hindi Film and has given many notable performances
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The stunning diva has gorgeous tresses and we won't disagree. Take a look at her hair pack
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Beauty
The Lust Stories star is quite active on social media and often shares her beauty secrets with fans
Social Media
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Shershaah actor revealed her DIY hair mask
Hair Mask
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Ingredients
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Easy DIY hair mask has lemon juice, honey and curd
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Take all the ingredients and mix them thoroughly to form a paste
Process
It is advised to use 1-2 times a week and keep it on for at least 30 mins before rinsing it off
Application
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Let the mask set on the hair and wash it off with a mild shampoo that suits your hair type
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Removal
Benefits
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The mask is very nourishing, hydrating and useful for a dry scalp
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara was recently seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan
Work-front
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.