Lifestyle

Neenaz Akhtar

April 27, 2022

Heading 3

Kiara Advani's fitness secrets

Fitness Is A Lifestyle

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

According to Kiara Advani, fitness is a way of life and a power booster for her dull days

Kiara likes to keep her gym wardrobe on point and we think it is actually a great way to encourage you to get up and work out every day!

Image: Pinkvilla

Stunning Gym Wardrobe

She has a simple workout routine but there are variations involved. Running is her go-to exercise when she needs an efficient session before something important

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Running

Besides running, the actress is also a fan of kickboxing and martial arts

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Kickboxing & Martial Arts

There is a lot of activity involved in her exercise routine and it includes burpees, squats, cardio, and everything in between

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Burpees, Squats, and Cardio

Rigorous Workouts

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She does not hesitate in taking up a challenge and is always game for a rigorous workout session

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She firmly believes that staying active also helps with building flexibility and stamina

Building Flexibility & Stamina

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She believes that by mixing up different kinds of activities, you can give your muscles a chance to rest before putting them to work again

Different Acitivities

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Kiara focuses on a low-sodium and balanced diet. And whenever possible, she avoids excessive salt and oil in her meals

Sodium-free Foods

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

She is fond of seafood and likes to include fish, especially salmon, in one of her meals

Diet

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

Healthy snacks

Snacking is also an important part of her diet which is why she munches on nuts, figs, and walnuts to curb her hunger pangs

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit's striking blouse designs

Click Here