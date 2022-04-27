Lifestyle
Neenaz Akhtar
April 27, 2022
Kiara Advani's fitness secrets
Fitness Is A Lifestyle
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
According to Kiara Advani, fitness is a way of life and a power booster for her dull days
Kiara likes to keep her gym wardrobe on point and we think it is actually a great way to encourage you to get up and work out every day!
Image: Pinkvilla
Stunning Gym Wardrobe
She has a simple workout routine but there are variations involved. Running is her go-to exercise when she needs an efficient session before something important
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Running
Besides running, the actress is also a fan of kickboxing and martial arts
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Kickboxing & Martial Arts
There is a lot of activity involved in her exercise routine and it includes burpees, squats, cardio, and everything in between
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Burpees, Squats, and Cardio
Rigorous Workouts
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She does not hesitate in taking up a challenge and is always game for a rigorous workout session
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She firmly believes that staying active also helps with building flexibility and stamina
Building Flexibility & Stamina
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She believes that by mixing up different kinds of activities, you can give your muscles a chance to rest before putting them to work again
Different Acitivities
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Kiara focuses on a low-sodium and balanced diet. And whenever possible, she avoids excessive salt and oil in her meals
Sodium-free Foods
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
She is fond of seafood and likes to include fish, especially salmon, in one of her meals
Diet
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
Healthy snacks
Snacking is also an important part of her diet which is why she munches on nuts, figs, and walnuts to curb her hunger pangs
