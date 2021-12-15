Kim Sharma’s love for fitness
Fitness fanatic
Kim Sharma is a great fitness enthusiast who engages in a variety of fitness activities, including gymming, yoga, and pole dancing
(Source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
Yoga
The actress shared this picture of herself doing yoga with the caption "Monday motivation
(Source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
Pole dance
The star frequently shares pole dancing stills, and there is no denying that she executes it with grace
(Source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
Balance is everything
The actress shared this picture of herself practising yoga while giving the message "balance is everything"
(Source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
Quick workout
Kim shared this workout video on World Health Day as she did a quick workout at home during lockdown
(Source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
Pilates workout
Here, Kim can be seen doing a Pilates workout, which she shared during the pandemic to show how much she misses her class
(Source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
Handstand
Kim executes everything with grace, even this handstand with utmost firmness
(Source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
The actress considers breathing exercises to be extremely important, as she shared this picture and captioned it as, ‘just breathe
Breathe
(Source- Kim Sharma Instagram)
