Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

OCTOBER 31, 2023

Kinds of Mushrooms to try

These mild, versatile mushrooms are commonly found in grocery stores and are perfect for sautéing, stuffing, or adding to your favorite dishes

 Images: Pexels 

Button Mushrooms 

With a rich, umami flavor, shiitakes are often used in Asian cuisine. They're fantastic for stir-fries, soups, and as a meaty alternative

 Images: Pixabay

Shiitake Mushrooms

Known for their substantial size and robust flavor, portobellos are often used as burger substitutes and can be grilled or stuffed for a hearty meal

 Images: Pexels 

Portobello Mushrooms 

These delicate mushrooms have a slightly sweet, nutty flavor and are excellent for stir-fries, soups, and Japanese hot pots like sukiyaki

 Images: Pexels 

Shimeji Mushrooms 

Oyster mushrooms have a delicate, seafood-like flavor and are wonderful in soups, stir-fries, and as a crispy topping for salads

 Images: Pexels 

Oyster Mushrooms 

With their slender, long stems and mild taste, enoki mushrooms are excellent for adding a delicate touch to salads, stir-fries, or hot pots

 Images: Pexels 

Enoki Mushrooms

Chanterelles offer a fruity, peppery flavor and are perfect for sautéing with butter or cream to create a delectable sauce

 Images: Pexels 

Chanterelle Mushrooms 

Highly sought after by foragers, morels have a unique honeycomb appearance and a nutty, earthy flavor that makes them a gourmet choice for dishes

 Images: Pexels 

Morel Mushrooms 

Reishi mushrooms have a strong, bitter taste and are typically used in teas and tinctures for their potential health benefits rather than culinary purposes, making them an interesting addition to your diet

 Images: Pexels 

Reishi Mushrooms 

Porcinis have a strong, nutty flavor and are a staple in Italian cuisine, commonly used in risotto, pasta, and soups

 Images: Pexels 

Porcini Mushrooms 

