Button Mushrooms
With a rich, umami flavor, shiitakes are often used in Asian cuisine. They're fantastic for stir-fries, soups, and as a meaty alternative
Shiitake Mushrooms
Known for their substantial size and robust flavor, portobellos are often used as burger substitutes and can be grilled or stuffed for a hearty meal
Portobello Mushrooms
These delicate mushrooms have a slightly sweet, nutty flavor and are excellent for stir-fries, soups, and Japanese hot pots like sukiyaki
Shimeji Mushrooms
Oyster mushrooms have a delicate, seafood-like flavor and are wonderful in soups, stir-fries, and as a crispy topping for salads
Oyster Mushrooms
With their slender, long stems and mild taste, enoki mushrooms are excellent for adding a delicate touch to salads, stir-fries, or hot pots
Enoki Mushrooms
Chanterelles offer a fruity, peppery flavor and are perfect for sautéing with butter or cream to create a delectable sauce
Chanterelle Mushrooms
Highly sought after by foragers, morels have a unique honeycomb appearance and a nutty, earthy flavor that makes them a gourmet choice for dishes
Morel Mushrooms
Reishi mushrooms have a strong, bitter taste and are typically used in teas and tinctures for their potential health benefits rather than culinary purposes, making them an interesting addition to your diet
Reishi Mushrooms
Porcinis have a strong, nutty flavor and are a staple in Italian cuisine, commonly used in risotto, pasta, and soups
Porcini Mushrooms
