Caesar Salad
Bursting with Mediterranean flavors, a Greek salad includes cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, feta cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil and oregano
Greek Salad
A delightful Italian salad made with fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, basil leaves, and balsamic glaze for a perfect harmony of flavors
Caprese Salad
This hearty American salad combines grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, and blue cheese over a bed of greens
Cobb Salad
A French-inspired dish featuring seared tuna, hard-boiled eggs, olives, green beans, and potatoes, all topped with a Dijon vinaigrette
Nicoise Salad
A sweet and crunchy delight with apples, grapes, celery, walnuts, and a creamy mayonnaise-based dressing
Waldorf Salad
A refreshing Middle Eastern salad made with bulgur wheat, parsley, mint, tomatoes, and lemon juice, drizzled with olive oil
Tabbouleh
An Italian bread salad that combines stale bread, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and fresh basil with a simple vinaigrette
Panzanella
A vibrant and spicy Thai salad featuring shredded green papaya, lime, chilies, fish sauce, and a sprinkle of peanuts
Thai Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
A nutritious and protein-packed salad with cooked quinoa, a variety of vegetables, herbs, and a zesty vinaigrette dressing
Quinoa Salad
