Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

Kinds of Sunglasses to own

Timeless and versatile, aviator sunglasses add a touch of cool sophistication to any look, making them a wardrobe staple for casual outings or formal occasions

Classic Aviators

Image Source: Pexels 

Channel retro vibes with wayfarer sunglasses, a style that transcends trends and offers a timeless, casual-chic aesthetic suitable for everyday wear

Wayfarers

Image Source: Pexels 

Elevate your style with the bold and feminine flair of cat-eye sunglasses, perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your ensemble

Cat-Eye Frames

Image Source: Pexels 

Embrace a vintage-inspired look with round-framed sunglasses, lending an effortlessly cool and artistic vibe to your overall appearance

Round Frames

Image Source: Pexels 

Make a statement with oversized sunglasses, providing ample coverage and a hint of Hollywood glamour, ideal for both fashion-forward outings and shielding from the sun

Oversized Shades

Image Source: Pexels 

Designed for active pursuits, wraparound sunglasses offer a secure fit and maximum protection, making them a go-to choice for sports and outdoor activities

Sporty Wraparound Frames

Image Source: Pexels 

Blend sophistication with a hint of retro charm by opting for clubmaster sunglasses, featuring a distinctive browline that adds a touch of intellectual chic to your style

Clubmasters

Image Source: Pexels

Infuse a futuristic edge into your look with reflective lens sunglasses, combining style with functionality as they shield your eyes from the sun's glare

Reflective Lens Sunglasses

Image Source: Pexels 

These vintage sunglasses offer a timeless and sophisticated look, blending retro charm with a touch of modern flair

Vintage Oval Sunglasses 

Image Source: Pexels 

Merge the best of both worlds with round-edge square sunglasses, offering a contemporary twist on a classic shape, providing a fresh and modern look

Round-Edge Square Frames

Image Source: Pexels 

