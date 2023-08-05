Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 05, 2023
Kissing style of zodiac signs
This fiery sign likes passionate kisses! They like being in charge. You can introduce this sign to the art of gentle kissing
Aries
Taureans can be stubborn but they like to surprise their partner when it comes to kissing. They mimic the kissing style of their partner
Taurus
Geminis are known to give short and sweet kisses that will surely leave you wanting for more
Gemini
This zodiac sign loves the thrill of a chase. They like to tease their partner and test their patience
Leo
Virgo
Virgos are practical. they do not like to give sloppy kisses to avoid the transmission of bacteria
Scorpio
Scorpions are passionate yet they like to be unusual. They can surprise with Eskimo kisses or butterfly kisses
Sagittarians possess an adventurous and fun-loving personality. They are cheeky but they like their fair share of tongue action
Sagittarius
Capricorns are perfectionists. They like to kiss with confidence. Bad breath can turn them off instantly
Capricorn
Aquarius
This air sign can be unpredictable at times! They can surprise their partner with playful cheek kisses
This zodiac sign kisses to connect better with people! They like to cherish their partner with warm forehead kisses
Pisces
