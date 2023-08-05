Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Kissing style of zodiac signs 

Image: Pexels 

This fiery sign likes passionate kisses! They like being in charge. You can introduce this sign to the art of gentle kissing 

Aries 

Taureans can be stubborn but they like to surprise their partner when it comes to kissing. They mimic the kissing style of their partner 

Image: Pexels 

Taurus 

Geminis are known to give short and sweet kisses that will surely leave you wanting for more 

Image: Pexels 

Gemini 

This zodiac sign loves the thrill of a chase. They like to tease their partner and test their patience 

Image: Pexels 

Leo 

 Virgo 

Image: Pexels 

Virgos are practical. they do not like to give sloppy kisses to avoid the transmission of bacteria 

Image: Pexels 

 Scorpio 

Scorpions are passionate yet they like to be unusual. They can surprise with Eskimo kisses or butterfly kisses 

Sagittarians possess an adventurous and fun-loving personality. They are cheeky but they like their fair share of tongue action 

Sagittarius 

Image: Pexels 

Capricorns are perfectionists. They like to kiss with confidence. Bad breath can turn them off instantly 

Capricorn 

Image: Pexels 

Aquarius 

Image: Pexels 

This air sign can be unpredictable at times! They can surprise their partner with playful cheek kisses 

Image: Pexels 

This zodiac sign kisses to connect better with people! They like to cherish their partner with warm forehead kisses 

Pisces 

