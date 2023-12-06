Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
DecembeR 06, 2023
Kissing styles of each zodiac sign
Bold and energetic, Arians enjoy the playful and dynamic nature of a Biting Kiss
Aries: Biting Kiss
Image Source: Pexels
Grounded and sensual, Taurians cherish the tender and grounding nature of a Forehead Kiss
Taurus: Forehead Kiss
Image Source: Pexels
Playful and curious, Geminis enjoy the whimsy of a Butterfly Kiss, reflecting their light-hearted nature
Gemini: Butterfly Kiss
Image Source: Pexels
Nurturing and affectionate, Cancers find comfort in the tender and caring gesture of Cheek kissing
Cancer: Cheek Kissing
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Detail-oriented and sensual, Virgos appreciate the focused and intimate nature of an Earlobe Kiss
Virgo: Earlobe Kiss
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Dramatic and confident, Leos embrace the bold and attention-grabbing nature of a Single Lip Kiss
Leo: Single Lip Kiss
Image Source: Pexels
With a penchant for balance and gentleness, Libras appreciate the light and airy nature of a Peck Kiss
Libra: Peck Kiss
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Intense and passionate, Scorpios are known for deep connections, making the French Kiss a perfect match for their emotional intensity
Scorpio: French Kiss
Image Source: Pexels
Patient and enduring, Capricorns appreciate the methodical and enduring quality of a Vacuum Kiss
Capricorn: Vacuum Kiss
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Dreamy and romantic, Pisceans are drawn to the gentle and ethereal quality of an Angel Kiss
Pisces: Angel Kiss
Image Source: Pexels
