DecembeR 06, 2023

Kissing styles of each zodiac sign

Bold and energetic, Arians enjoy the playful and dynamic nature of a Biting Kiss

Aries: Biting Kiss 

Grounded and sensual, Taurians cherish the tender and grounding nature of a Forehead Kiss

Taurus: Forehead Kiss 

Playful and curious, Geminis enjoy the whimsy of a Butterfly Kiss, reflecting their light-hearted nature

Gemini: Butterfly Kiss 

Nurturing and affectionate, Cancers find comfort in the tender and caring gesture of Cheek kissing

Cancer: Cheek Kissing 

Detail-oriented and sensual, Virgos appreciate the focused and intimate nature of an Earlobe Kiss

Virgo: Earlobe Kiss 

Dramatic and confident, Leos embrace the bold and attention-grabbing nature of a Single Lip Kiss

Leo: Single Lip Kiss 

With a penchant for balance and gentleness, Libras appreciate the light and airy nature of a Peck Kiss

Libra: Peck Kiss

Intense and passionate, Scorpios are known for deep connections, making the French Kiss a perfect match for their emotional intensity

Scorpio: French Kiss

Patient and enduring, Capricorns appreciate the methodical and enduring quality of a Vacuum Kiss

Capricorn: Vacuum Kiss

Dreamy and romantic, Pisceans are drawn to the gentle and ethereal quality of an Angel Kiss

Pisces: Angel Kiss

