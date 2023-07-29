Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JULY 29, 2023
Kitchen hacks to make your life easier
This makes the butter melt much faster, so if butter is too cold to spread, consider grating it first and then topping toast, veggies, or a baked potato
Grate cold butter
Image: Pexels
If you roll while applying a bit of pressure to the citrus fruits like lemons, limes, oranges, etc. You will get so much more of that yummy juice
Image: Pexels
Rolling Citrus fruit first before squeezing
Plop a peeled potato in the soup bowl and it will absorb all the salt in 10 minutes
Over salted your soup or stew
Image: Pexels
Cut off both ends, peel the onions and wash them under cold water
No more tears while chopping onions
Image: Pexels
Boiling eggs with some oil
Image: Pexels
While boiling eggs in water, pour some oil into it. This will prevent the eggs from breaking while boiling
Image: Pexels
Storing spices with salt
While you are storing spices in a jar, add some salt to it. Sodium chloride absorbs moisture and prevents the spices from turning soggy
Put a tissue paper over a plate and spread the moist chips over it. Now cover it with another tissue paper and microwave it for 30 seconds. They will turn crispy again and you won't have to throw them away
Turn soggy chips crispy
Image: Pexels
Soaking paneer in hot water for 10 minutes right before adding it to the gravy ensures it remains soft
Soak Paneer
Image: Pexels
Steam the vegetables
Image: Pexels
Steam your veggies for about 5 minutes and then saute to get the perfect crunch!
Image: Pexels
Add a little milk to get fluffier omelettes
Pour milk
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.