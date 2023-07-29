Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JULY 29, 2023

Kitchen hacks to make your life easier

This makes the butter melt much faster, so if butter is too cold to spread, consider grating it first and then topping toast, veggies, or a baked potato

Grate cold butter

Image: Pexels 

If you roll while applying a bit of pressure to the citrus fruits like lemons, limes, oranges, etc. You will get so much more of that yummy juice

Image: Pexels

Rolling Citrus fruit first before squeezing

Plop a peeled potato in the soup bowl and it will absorb all the salt in 10 minutes

Over salted your soup or stew

Image: Pexels

Cut off both ends, peel the onions and wash them under cold water

No more tears while chopping onions

Image: Pexels

Boiling eggs with some oil

Image: Pexels

While boiling eggs in water, pour some oil into it. This will prevent the eggs from breaking while boiling

Image: Pexels

Storing spices with salt

While you are storing spices in a jar, add some salt to it. Sodium chloride absorbs moisture and prevents the spices from turning soggy

Put a tissue paper over a plate and spread the moist chips over it. Now cover it with another tissue paper and microwave it for 30 seconds. They will turn crispy again and you won't have to throw them away

Turn soggy chips crispy

Image: Pexels

Soaking paneer in hot water for 10 minutes right before adding it to the gravy ensures it remains soft

Soak Paneer

Image: Pexels

Steam the vegetables

Image: Pexels

Steam your veggies for about 5 minutes and then saute to get the perfect crunch!

Image: Pexels 

Add a little milk to get fluffier omelettes

Pour milk

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here