Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 26, 2023

Kitchen ingredients for a healthier life

Image- Pexels

Replace white flour with whole grain flour, almond flour, or coconut flour for added fibre and protein

White flour

Image- Pexels

Replace refined sugar with natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or stevia

Sugar

Image- Pexels

Replace vegetable oil with olive oil, avocado oil, or coconut oil which are rich in healthy fats

Vegetable oil

Image- Pexels

Replace table salt with Himalayan pink salt or sea salt which contain beneficial minerals 

Salt

Image- Pexels

Replace butter with unsweetened applesauce or mashed bananas for baking, and use plant-based spreads made from olive oil, coconut oil or almond butter for spreading

Butter

Image- Pexels

Replace white rice with brown rice, quinoa, or cauliflower rice for a more nutritious option

White rice

Image- Pexels

Replace processed meats like hot dogs and sausages with lean meats like chicken or turkey, or opt for plant-based options like tempeh or tofu

Processed meats

Image- Pexels

Replace soda with sparkling water, coconut water, or unsweetened tea

Soda

Image- Pexels

Replace dairy milk with almond, coconut, soy, or oat milk for a lactose-free option

Dairy milk

Image- Pexels

Replace artificial flavours with natural herbs and spices like garlic, ginger, cumin, and cinnamon for added flavour and health benefits

Artificial flavours

