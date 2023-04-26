APRIL 26, 2023
Kitchen ingredients for a healthier life
Image- Pexels
Replace white flour with whole grain flour, almond flour, or coconut flour for added fibre and protein
White flour
Image- Pexels
Replace refined sugar with natural sweeteners like honey, maple syrup, or stevia
Sugar
Image- Pexels
Replace vegetable oil with olive oil, avocado oil, or coconut oil which are rich in healthy fats
Vegetable oil
Image- Pexels
Replace table salt with Himalayan pink salt or sea salt which contain beneficial minerals
Salt
Image- Pexels
Replace butter with unsweetened applesauce or mashed bananas for baking, and use plant-based spreads made from olive oil, coconut oil or almond butter for spreading
Butter
Image- Pexels
Replace white rice with brown rice, quinoa, or cauliflower rice for a more nutritious option
White rice
Image- Pexels
Replace processed meats like hot dogs and sausages with lean meats like chicken or turkey, or opt for plant-based options like tempeh or tofu
Processed meats
Image- Pexels
Replace soda with sparkling water, coconut water, or unsweetened tea
Soda
Image- Pexels
Replace dairy milk with almond, coconut, soy, or oat milk for a lactose-free option
Dairy milk
Image- Pexels
Replace artificial flavours with natural herbs and spices like garlic, ginger, cumin, and cinnamon for added flavour and health benefits
Artificial flavours
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.