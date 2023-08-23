Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 23, 2023
Kiwi face packs for glowing skin
Mix Kiwi and Banana until a paste like consistency and apply it to the face for 30 mins for glowing skin
Mix one tbsp of kiwi puree with 2 tbsp of avocado and apply it for 15 mins for bright skin
Mix Kiwi with apple fruit and apply the paste for 10 mins for glowing skin
Mix Kiwi with oats and apply this mixture for 10 mins before rinsing it off
Mix Kiwi with 1 tbsp of honey and apply for 30 mins before rinsing it off
Mix Kiwi with a multani mitti face pack, apply it to the face and leave it till dry. Rinse with cold water after a few minutes
Mix Kiwi with cucumber and apply the paste for 15 mins and rinse it off with cold water
Mix Kiwi with orange peel for a face pack and leave it on for 10 mins before rinsing it off
Kiwi is packed with hyperpigmentation which helps reduce dark circles
Kiwi is also rich in vitamin E which helps in brighten dull skin
