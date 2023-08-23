Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 23, 2023

Kiwi face packs for glowing skin

Image: Pexels

Mix Kiwi and Banana until a paste like consistency and apply it to the face for 30 mins for glowing skin

#1

Mix one tbsp of kiwi puree with 2 tbsp of avocado and apply it for 15 mins for bright skin

Image: Pexels

#2

Mix Kiwi with apple fruit and apply the paste for 10 mins for glowing skin

Image: Pexels

#3

Mix Kiwi with oats and apply this mixture for 10 mins before rinsing it off

Image: Pexels

#4

#5

Image: Pexels

Mix Kiwi with 1 tbsp of honey and apply for 30 mins before rinsing it off

Image: Pexels 

#6

Mix Kiwi with a multani mitti face pack, apply it to the face and leave it till dry. Rinse with cold water after a few minutes

Mix Kiwi with cucumber and apply the paste for 15 mins and rinse it off with cold water

#7

Image: Pexels 

Mix Kiwi with orange peel for a face pack and leave it on for 10 mins before rinsing it off

#8

Image: Pexels

#9

Image: Pexels

Kiwi is packed with hyperpigmentation which helps reduce dark circles

Image: Pexels 

Kiwi is also rich in vitamin E which helps in brighten dull skin

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here