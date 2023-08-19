Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 19, 2023

Know about scalp exfoliation 

Image: Pexels 

If you want your hair to look and feel best, include scalp exfoliation in your hair care routine 

Hair Health 

Regular scalp exfoliation can promote hair growth, less oily scalp, and shiny hair. It allows the natural oils to nourish the hair

Image: Pexels 

Perks 

This step can remove dead skin cells and piled-up dirt with the use of a natural or chemical product 

Image: Pexels 

Scalp Exfoliation 

Excess sebum production can lead to dandruff! To prevent this, scalp exfoliation is pivotal 

Image: Pexels 

Dandruff

Gentle 

Image: Pexels 

Remember to be gentle when you exfoliate your scalp! Start with your fingers or use a scalp massage tool

Image: Pexels

Start

You can place the product on the scalp while avoiding the hair lengths 

Use gentle circular motions with your fingertips or hair massager to remove the dead skin cells. Rinse the hair thoroughly after this step 

Movement 

Image: Pexels

In recent times, products are available which can be used as a pre-wash treatment that exfoliates the scalp 

 Product 

Image: Pexels

Repeat 

Image: Pexels

You can repeat hair exfoliation once in every 7-10 washes! If you have a sensitive scalp, remember to consult your trichologist or dermatologist before including this step in your routine

Image: Pexels 

Over-scrubbing can cause micro tears leading to sensitive and irritated skin! Harsh movements can lead to bleeding 

Risk 

Image: Pexels 

The content in this web story is sourced from Byrdie’s article. The information is reviewed by Shab Caspara, a trichologist 

 Credits 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here