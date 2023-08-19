Heading 3
Know about scalp exfoliation
Image: Pexels
If you want your hair to look and feel best, include scalp exfoliation in your hair care routine
Hair Health
Regular scalp exfoliation can promote hair growth, less oily scalp, and shiny hair. It allows the natural oils to nourish the hair
Image: Pexels
Perks
This step can remove dead skin cells and piled-up dirt with the use of a natural or chemical product
Image: Pexels
Scalp Exfoliation
Excess sebum production can lead to dandruff! To prevent this, scalp exfoliation is pivotal
Image: Pexels
Dandruff
Gentle
Image: Pexels
Remember to be gentle when you exfoliate your scalp! Start with your fingers or use a scalp massage tool
Image: Pexels
Start
You can place the product on the scalp while avoiding the hair lengths
Use gentle circular motions with your fingertips or hair massager to remove the dead skin cells. Rinse the hair thoroughly after this step
Movement
Image: Pexels
In recent times, products are available which can be used as a pre-wash treatment that exfoliates the scalp
Product
Image: Pexels
Repeat
Image: Pexels
You can repeat hair exfoliation once in every 7-10 washes! If you have a sensitive scalp, remember to consult your trichologist or dermatologist before including this step in your routine
Image: Pexels
Over-scrubbing can cause micro tears leading to sensitive and irritated skin! Harsh movements can lead to bleeding
Risk
Image: Pexels
Credits
